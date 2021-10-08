Mayor of Seat Pleasant ousted after missing three meetings in a row

The now-former Maryland city mayor forfeited his office as a result of unexcused absences. It's not the first time Grant has had to make an abrupt move.

SEAT PLEASANT, Md. — Seat Pleasant Mayor Eugene Grant has officially forfeited his office.

The move is a result of the now-former mayor missing three consecutive city Council meetings.

The loss of office is a direct result of a rule, specified in Section C-310 of the charter of the City of Seat Pleasant, which the city shared in a tweet: that the failure to attend three regular meetings of the Mayor and Council, without being excused by the Council, results in a forced forfeiture.

The minutes for the meetings confirm the former mayor hadn’t requested an excused absence, the city said via press release.

Other reasons a mayor may be forced to forfeit their office include being convicted of a felony or misdemeanor, impeachment, or engagement in misconduct.

It's not the first time Grant has had to make an abrupt move.

The former mayor moved his office into a tent outside of City Hall after being ousted from the building back in August 2020.

City Council members voted four to two to force Grant out of his office at that time over allegations he was creating a hostile work environment. There were 13 complaints about his behavior over his 10 years as mayor.

Grant said there was no truth to the allegations and then promised to set up his tent all over the city to meet with residents in what he's termed his "mobile mayor campaign."

With the absences bringing his mayoral career to a close, the city acknowledged his service in a statement.

“We thank Mayor Grant for his many years of service to the residents of our great city, and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Grant also acknowledged his time in office coming to a halt via Twitter.