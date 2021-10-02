Leesburg police officers threaten to quit over proposed vaccine mandate

The town of Leesburg is expected to revisit the issue in its next meeting.

LEESBURG, Va. — Several members of the Leesburg Police Department are advocating against a proposed new policy that would require all Leesburg town employees to be vaccinated.

Several officers warned members of the Town Council during a council meeting that some officers could quit if the mandate is passed.

“This decision has the potential to decimate LPD. Our town could lose a lot of amazing police officers,” Leesburg Police Department employee Josh Carter said.

“If you decide to move forward with mandating this vaccine, the loss of officers is on you. And I'm going to come back and ask what your plan is to keep my family and my neighbors safe,” Carter said.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced a new federal vaccine requirement for as many as 100 million Americans as part of an effort to increase vaccinations and curb COVID-19 cases.

It’s a policy other counties and towns in the region are following.

According to Leesburg’s COVID vaccine resolution, the proposed policy would require all Town employees, board and commission members, and certain contractors conducting town business to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

If the proposed policy is approved, affected workers would have a 90-day notice of the effective date of the policy.

That date, if approved, is one several officers threaten could be their last.

“I see both sides of the aisle and I can tell you as someone that's just kind of here to give you guys some facts, you will lose a significant amount of officers from a department that is already decimated by the inability to hire anybody due to our incredibly low starting salary,” William Butterfield with the Leesburg Police Department said.