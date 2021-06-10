DC's public emergency order extended to January 2022 by Mayor Bowser

WASHINGTON — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Twitter Thursday that she has extended the public emergency order for Washington D.C.
The public emergency declaration was set to expire Friday but has now been extended until January 7, 2022, according to the order.
"By extending the Public Emergency, the District can continue responding expeditiously and safely to COVID-19 and its ongoing impacts," said Bowser on Twitter.
