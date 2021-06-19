Police: three found dead in Herndon home

HERNDON, Va. — Three people have been found dead inside a Herndon home in Virginia, police confirmed via Twitter just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
They added that it currently appears to be a homicide.
The home is located in the 500 block of Florida Avenue. Early investigation indicates there is no current threat to the public, but that people should still plan to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. WUSA9 will update this article as more information is confirmed by our newsroom.
