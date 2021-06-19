x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Crime

Police: three found dead in Herndon home

Herndon police tweeted that the scene appears to be the result of a homicide
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

HERNDON, Va. — Three people have been found dead inside a Herndon home in Virginia, police confirmed via Twitter just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

They added that it currently appears to be a homicide. 

The home is located in the 500 block of Florida Avenue. Early investigation indicates there is no current threat to the public, but that people should still plan to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. WUSA9 will update this article as more information is confirmed by our newsroom.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.