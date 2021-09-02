Montgomery County officers channel the Tiger King | Get Uplifted

Someone pulled a prank on unsuspecting drivers.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — It’s time to Get Uplifted! Time to take a look at the story’s that will pick your spirits up, bring a smile, or maybe even a laugh or two

Over the weekend 911 received a call from a driver reporting seeing a tiger sitting on a jersey wall on 270 near Montrose Road.

Not just any tiger either, but a white tiger, one of the rarest in the world.

The Rockville Police Department sent out one of their own Tiger Kings to take a look. Luckily for the officer, it was just a lifelike figurine.

It’s not known how or why the tiger ended up there -- it's a little early for April Fools pranks -- but the tiger does now have a new home, adopted by the Montgomery County Police Department’s 1st District officers.

It you’re the officers you have to name it Tony, right?

