Maryland State Police trooper shot multiple times at traffic stop, police say

Maryland State Police credit a bulletproof vest with saving the trooper's life.

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — A Maryland State Police trooper is recovering after he was shot multiple times during a traffic stop in Wicomico County, Maryland Monday night. Police claim the man who shot the trooper was pronounced dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a separate scene.

Just before 10 p.m., a Maryland State Trooper from the Easton Barrack, who has not been identified, attempted to stop a Toyota Prius on eastbound Route 50 near the Vienna Scale House. Police say the car driving at speeds over 100 mph. Once pulled over, the trooper approached the passenger side of the vehicle to speak with the driver.

During the stop, the driver, identified as 23-year-old Keiford Lee Copper III of Trappe, Maryland, pulled a gun and fired at the trooper. Police say the trooper was struck several times, but did not say how many times the trooper was hit. The trooper fired back, but no one inside the car was hit. The driver and two passengers left the scene of the stop going eastbound on Route 50.

A trooper on his way home heard what had happened on his radio and responded to the scene where the trooper was shot. Police say the responding trooper found the wounded trooper and provided medical treatment until medics arrived. The shot trooper was taken by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury for treatment. Police say he has been treated and released as of Tuesday morning. They say the trooper was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting, which ultimately saved his life.

After 10 p.m., officers from the Delmar Police Department spotted the Prius from the initial traffic stop. The car was near eastbound Route 54 and Providence Church Road in Delmar. Officers followed the car to the 600 block of Elizabeth Street, which is a dead-end residential street in Delmar.

Copper, still behind the wheel of the Prius, tried to turn the car around and hit a curb, crashed into to cars, and came to a stop after hitting a tree, police said.

Delmar Police officers surrounded the car and saw Copper alone inside, slumped over the wheel. Police claim Copper died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene. No shots were fired by the Delmar officers at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday morning, a 911 call reported two men walking around a neighborhood in Hebron. Troopers responded to the call and took the two men into custody without incident. It is believed these two men were in the Prius at the time of the traffic stop.

State Police Homicide Unit investigators are currently conducting an investigation. Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process both crime scenes. Investigators recovered a gun from inside the Prius.

The Wicomico County State’s Attorney was briefed by investigators. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be provided to the state’s attorney for review.

The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, as is procedure.