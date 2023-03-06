DC-based research foundation to review Fairfax County Police Department's officers-involved shootings

With Fairfax County Police, PERF will examine incident details and identify any performance patterns, deficiencies, or trends.

WASHINGTON — A research organization whose headquarters are in Washington D.C. has agreed with the Fairfax County Police Department to examine officer-involved shooting incidents dated back to 2021.

The Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), a nonprofit organization, is a police research and policy organization and a provider of management services, technical assistance, and executive-level education to support law enforcement agencies, according to the organization's website.

With Fairfax County Police, PERF will examine incident details and identify any performance patterns, deficiencies, or trends. The organization will also provide FCPD with guidance regarding foot pursuit policy from best practices across the nation.

PERF will share training and policy recommendations to ensure that the department continues to adopt industry best practices, according to a statement provided by the police department.

Chief Kevin Davis will share the findings and recommendations with the Board of Supervisors and the community. He also noted that the PERF's review will not be a focused and independent examination of the most recent 'officer-involved shooting' but instead will be a broad examination of recent incidents to determine how FCPD can better prevent them going forward.

The news comes after two of their officers shot a man outside Tysons Corner Mall following an alleged theft last month.