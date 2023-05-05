Maryland State Trooper arrested on assault, sex offense charges

Trooper First Class Ryan Bandy has been suspended with pay while detectives look into the charges.

MARYLAND, USA — A Maryland State Trooper was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with sex offense charges, police say.

Just before 4 a.m., Trooper First Class Ryan Bandy was arrested by Anne Arundel County Police.

Investigators say Bandy has been charged with false imprisonment, second degree assault and fourth degree sex offense.

Police say he appeared before a district court commissioner before being released on his own recognizance.

Bandy has been suspended with pay while detectives conduct an investigation into the charges.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is leading the investigation.

The administrative investigation is being handled by the Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Division.

Police say Trooper First Class Bandy has been a sworn member of the Maryland State Police for nine years and ten months. He was most recently assigned to the Westminster Barrack.

