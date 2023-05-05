Police: 3 killed in double murder-suicide in Anne Arundel Co.

It appears the shooting was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A shooting in Annapolis left three people dead, including the suspected gunman, Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis for reports of a shooting. It appears the shooting was not a random act of violence and there is no threat to the public.

Anne Arundel County Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn hotel where the suspected shooter, an unidentified man, shot a man and a woman before turning the gun on himself.

The accused shooter and the woman both died in the parking lot. The second man was able to drive away and call for help. He later died at an area hospital.

In a press conference, Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad said detectives haven't yet established the nature of the relationship between the three people.

Awad took a moment to implore people that if they notice signs in a friend or loved one that they might be despondent or intent on hurting something to call police and their crisis response team can quickly jump into action.

"Today, we senselessly lost three individuals to gun violence in our county," she said. "We're better than this."

None of the three people killed have been identified.

