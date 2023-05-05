20-year-old Maryland man arrested on murder charges

Kaleab Abebe Berhanu, 20, was arrested and charged in the death of 20-year-old Carlos Rashard Carter.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police have arrested a man in the April 9 killing of a Silver Spring resident.

Kaleab Abebe Berhanu, 20, was arrested Thursday and charged with killing another 20-year-old man, Carlos Rashard Carter.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division, officers were called to the 11800 block of Old Columbia Pike just before 3:30 a.m. to help Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services.

When officers arrived, they found Carter suffering from "trauma to his body." First responders attempted to save Carter, but he died at an area hospital a short time later.

Berhanu is being charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and firearm related charges. He is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.