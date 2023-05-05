x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

20-year-old Maryland man arrested on murder charges

Kaleab Abebe Berhanu, 20, was arrested and charged in the death of 20-year-old Carlos Rashard Carter.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police have arrested a man in the April 9 killing of a Silver Spring resident. 

Kaleab Abebe Berhanu, 20, was arrested Thursday and charged with killing another 20-year-old man, Carlos Rashard Carter. 

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division, officers were called to the 11800 block of Old Columbia Pike just before 3:30 a.m. to help Montgomery County Fire Rescue Services.  

When officers arrived, they found Carter suffering from "trauma to his body." First responders attempted to save Carter, but he died at an area hospital a short time later. 

Berhanu is being charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and firearm related charges. He is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-455-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.  

WATCH NEXT: Montgomery County Police say they have closed every murder case in the county. WUSA9's Casey Nolen reports that is far from typical and nothing like the national trends.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Parents accused of murdering disabled child participated in 'death cult', grandmother says

Before You Leave, Check This Out