3 police officers shot in Prince George's County

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — Three police officers of the Prince George's County Police Department have been shot Sunday afternoon at 1333 Capital View Terrace in Landover Hills, according to the department.

"At 6:35 pm Sunday, we responded to a call in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace. 3 of our officers who arrived in the area were shot," said the department in a Tweet. "They were rushed for treatment. We returned fire. 2 males are in custody. They were not struck. We will update soon."