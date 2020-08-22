Police: 13-year-old Maryland boy dies after being hit by hockey puck at practice

The Charles County teen was struck by a hockey puck Friday morning during practice, officials say.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A 13-year-old boy from Charles County died after he was hit by a hockey puck during practice in Waldorf, Maryland.

Officers and paramedics were called to the Capital Clubhouse recreation center, where the practice was held, around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, officials with Charles County Sheriff's Office said.

The boy, who has not been identified, lived in Carroll County, officers said. Those within the clubhouse and investigating officers said that he was hit in the upper body by a puck and was not breathing or responsive when they arrived.

He was immediately taken to the Children's National Hospital in D.C., where he was put on life support and died several hours later, the sheriff's office said.

The death has since been ruled as an accident.

“This is such a tragic case and hurts all of us to the core,” Sheriff Troy Berry said in the statement. “On behalf of our agency, I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this young man and to let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers.”