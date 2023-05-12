Maryland teens charged after striking, pinning officer with stolen car

A 14-year-old and 16-year-old from Glen Burnie were arrested Friday.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two teenage boys have been arrested for hitting a police officer with a stolen car in Anne Arundel County, the police department said.

The incident happened on Friday around 2 a.m., according to police.

Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to Americana Circle in Glen Burnie for a report of a car theft in progress. Responding officers found a car with three boys inside.

Police say as one of the responding officers got out of his patrol car, the stolen vehicle accelerated, hitting the officer and pinning him between the stolen car and his cruiser. Police say a 14-year-old boy was behind the wheel at the time. The officer was thrown into the air as the stolen car sped away.

Officers found the stolen car a short distance away in the area of Manning Road and Saunders Way. No one was inside. Additional responding officers quickly tracked down two of the boys. The boys, age 16 and 14, were taken into custody.

The third juvenile suspect is in custody on unrelated charges and investigators are working to confirm his involvement in this incident, police said.

The officer was transported to the hospital for treatment. Police say the officer was treated and released.