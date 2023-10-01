Maryland man sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl, police say

In addition to the prison term, Sean Moses, 31, must pay $100,000 in restitution, complete 10 years of supervised release, and register as a sex offender for life.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A 31-year-old Maryland man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Tuesday for first degree child sexual abuse, with aggravating circumstances, and accessing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Special Agent in Charge Wayne A. Jacobs, of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Criminal and Cyber Division, made the announcement.

Authorities say Sean Cortez Moses, 31, of Suitland, Maryland pleaded guilty in July 2022.

In addition to the prison term, Moses is ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution to the victim, complete 10 years of supervised release, and register as a sex offender for life.

According to evidence from the government, Moses was identified during an investigation into the sexual abuse of an 8-year-old girl. Moses began a relationship with a woman who lived in D.C., and who had access to the little girl.

Authorities say between June of 2017 and June of 2018, Moses traveled from Maryland into the District of Columbia, where he took advantage of this relationship to sexually abuse the child and to watch child pornography.

On March 4, 2021, Moses was arrested and has remained in custody ever since.

The case was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. It was brought as part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood Initiative.