Virginia man charged with production of child pornography, FBI working to identify more victims

HERNDON, Va. — A 34-year-old Herndon man appeared in court Monday charged with the production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material. 

According to a release from the office of the United States Attorney Jessica D. Aber Eastern District of Virginia, 34-year-old Vincent Joseph Sarikey is accused of repeatedly engaging in sexually explicit discussions with at least two people who told him they were minors. Officials say both victims were successfully persuaded to take sexually explicit pictures of themselves and send the photos to Sarikey. 

Sarikey allegedly shared images of at least one underage victim to another person who "shared his state sexual interest in minors," officials claim. 

The conversations reportedly happened on several social media platforms, including Telegram, Twitter, and Discord under the monikers “John Lugne,” “@JLugne,” and “triadus#9325.” 

According to charging documents, Sarikey allegedly attempted to groom and entice minors to record themselves engaging in sexually explicit activity while he sent some of the minors images of himself. 

When officials took Sarikey's electronic devices, they reportedly found hundreds of images and videos of child sexual abuse material. 

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is working to try to identify any additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALLFBI or 1-800-225-5324. 

Sarikey faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. 

