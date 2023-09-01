81-year-old DC man sentenced to 54 months in prison for child pornography

Investigators found a laptop that had more than 900 images and videos of child pornography in John Green's home.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — An 81-year-old D.C. man was sentenced to 54 months in prison for accessing and downloading child pornography Monday.

The investigation into John Green began in May 2019 after Green used his computer to access a website on the Dark Web that allowed users to access and download "child sexual abuse material, featuring children as young as infants," according to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Green was 78 years old when officials served a search warrant at his home in July 2021. Investigators later found a laptop that had more than 900 images and videos of child pornography. Officials say they also found numerous DCDs and books that featured children in sexually explicit situations.

Green pleaded guilty on Oct. 25, 2022. In addition to 54 months in prison, Green must also pay $18,000 in restitution to the victims. Upon completing his prison term, he will be placed on five years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

The investigation into Green was part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood initiative and was investigated by the FBI's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov .