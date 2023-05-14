Maryland man arrested for allegedly stealing military truck

Deputies from the Hartford County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Bel Air after they received a report of a stolen privately owned 5-ton military truck.

HARFORD COUNTY, Maryland — A 38-year-old Maryland man named Michael Stevens was arrested for allegedly stealing a military vehicle on Friday after being released from the Hartford County Detention Center.

According to officials, deputies from the Hartford County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 900 block of Rock Spring Road in Bel Air after they received a report of a stolen privately owned 1986 923-A 5-ton military truck.

The truck was later seen traveling down Route 24 before turning onto I-95 where law enforcement pursued the military truck and attempted to stop it with a stop stick. Despite their attempts, officials were unable to stop the truck on the interstate.

Officials say the military truck traveled into Baltimore City before stopping on Conkling Street. Stevens then got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene but he was later apprehended by Hartford County deputies.

Stevens returned to the Hartford County Detention Center that evening around 9:20 p.m., according to officials. In addition, Stevens was charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts of 1st-degree assault, two counts of 2nd-degree assault and failing to obey a lawful order. Stevens is being held with no bond.

Officials also say that Stevens crashed into multiple civilian vehicles during the pursuit and are asking victims from any of the crashes to call them at 410-612-1717 to make a report.