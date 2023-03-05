State Delegate Joe Vogel (D-Rockville) says he may run for a House of Representatives seat.

WASHINGTON — Maryland State Delegate Joe Vogel (D-Rockville/Gaithersburg) made history as the youngest of two Gen-Z lawmakers sworn in to Maryland's General Assembly in January.

WUSA9 joined the 26-year-old lawmaker on the opening day of the legislative session in Annapolis as he prepared to advance his political agenda.

That agenda included a bill he introduced that was signed today by Governor Wes Moore, requiring hospitals to test for fentanyl during a urine toxicology screening.

The impending retirement of Senator Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) has set off a cascade effect among Maryland politicians lining up campaigns for higher office. Tuesday, Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando announced his intention to run for Senate.

FIRST ON WUSA9: Maryland State Delegate teases possible run for Congress. @JoeVogel_ told me he may run for Rep David Trone's House seat -- if Trone decides to run for Maryland's open Senate seat.

Reports indicate that Maryland Reps. David Trone and Jamie Raskin may also choose to pursue the Democratic nomination for Cardin's Senate Seat.

Delegate Vogel lives in Congressional District 6 and says if Trone does in fact run for Senate, he may target the open House seat and run in the Democratic primary.

"I would seriously think about it for the same reason I ran for delegate," Vogel said during a live interview on WUSA9 News at 7 p.m.

"I think we need a new generation of leadership. New ideas. New energy. Leaders with courage to take on the challenges we're facing. We needed that in Annapolis. That's what I brought to Annapolis in my tenure there and that's what I'll bring to Washington if I do decide to run. But that will be a conversation for a different time."