Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin to retire

The announcement triggers what is likely to be a highly competitive primary to replace him.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland announced Monday that he will not seek reelection at the end of his third term in 2024, triggering what is likely to be a highly competitive primary to replace him in the blue-leaning state.

“I am proud of all I have done for Maryland. I have given my heart and soul to our great state, and I thank Marylanders for trusting me as your representative for all these years," the 79-year-old said in a statement.

Cardin has served in the Senate since 2006 when he won a seat to replace retiring Democrat Paul Sarbanes. Before that, he was a congressman who represented a large part of Baltimore and several nearby suburbs, winning his first U.S. House race in 1986.

During his tenure in the Senate, Cardin has been a leader in health care, retirement security, the environment and fiscal issues. The senator has also been a leading advocate for clean water and the Chesapeake Bay, the nation’s largest estuary, which flows through his home state.

He helped write the Paycheck Protection Program that helped small businesses in Maryland and nationwide endure the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also created the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance Grant program to quickly get cash to small businesses in need.

His legislation to expand Medicare to include preventive benefits such as colorectal, prostate, mammogram, and osteoporosis screening was also enacted.

“I salute my friend and our state’s senior Senator Ben Cardin on his extraordinary public service to Maryland and our country,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said in a statement Monday. “It is a privilege to serve alongside him and in partnership every day for the people of our great state.”

Cardin also has worked in foreign affairs, supporting the integration of anti-corruption, transparency and respect for human rights into foreign policy. He chaired the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the U.S. Helsinki Commission.

Cardin counts among his achievements the passage of his legislation to increase the amount Americans can put into their 401(k) plans and IRAs, which was enacted in 2001.

Cardin also had a long career in state government before he became a congressman. He won a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates in 1966. He served as the Maryland House speaker from 1979 to 1986.

As a state legislator and a member of Congress, Cardin has generally supported liberal views, emphasizing increased aid for education, tax relief for low-income people and protection of the environment.

As for his potential successors, there are a handful of names that have been mentioned. Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Rep. Jamie Raskin and Rep. David Trone among them.

Trone joined Cardin in North Potomac on Monday to present a check of more than $2 million to the Pleasant View Historical Site.

Cardin would not elaborate on any endorsements but did say he hopes whoever takes his seat will be the ultimate team player.

“I take a lot of pride in Team Maryland. We work together as a team,” he explained, “Chris Van Hollen and I have worked seamlessly together with all the members of the congressional delegation, that pays off big dividends for people in Maryland. We’ve been able to get a lot more done for the Chesapeake Bay and for local communities, so I hope that whoever fills my seat will recognize the value of that - individual personal efforts but also working together as a team to get things done.”

Democrats currently hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate. Maryland has not elected a Republican senator since 1980.

Gov. Wes Moore (D-Maryland) released the following statement on Cardin's retirement:

Since 1967, my friend Ben has served Maryland with distinction—as a Delegate, Speaker of the House of Delegates, a Congressman, and a Senator. He is the epitome of what it means to be a public servant.

For over 50 years, Maryland has benefited from his tireless work across our communities, this state, and this nation. His personal sacrifice is admirable and his impact on our home is truly immeasurable—from his work on the Chesapeake Bay to his efforts to pass the Affordable Care Act, his work has benefited so many.

Throughout his political career, he has fought for those who needed and deserved a champion. He ensured equity in access to essential government services. As Senator, his work to enact the National Institute for Minority Health and Health Disparities led to significant advances in research that we saw all too necessary during the COVID pandemic, and his work as leader of the Senate Small Business Committee ensured equal access to capital for minority-owned businesses. We are all so grateful for his sacrifice and dedication that has made Maryland a better home for everyone.

I am thankful for his leadership, his friendship, and congratulate him on a career unlike any other.