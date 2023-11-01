These Gen Z delegates are ready to speak for young people in Maryland

Dels. Joe Vogel and Jeff Long have made history. Now they both say they are ready to get to work.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's General Assembly gaveled in for its 90-day session on Wednesday. There is a lot of optimism and excitement as the new session begins, especially from two of the chamber's youngest delegates who were just sworn in.

Democrat Jeff Long, 26, represents parts of Prince George's and Calvert Counties. Joe Vogel is from Montgomery County and is 25 years old. His district includes Rockville and Gaithersburg. Both say they are eager to get to work after taking the oath of office Wednesday.

"We're the first two Gen Z representatives elected in the state of Maryland," Vogel said.

Both delegates understand the gravity of not only representing their districts, but standing up for young people across Maryland.

"To be here as a voice for my generation, it's very humbling," Long said. "I'm not just carrying myself or my community, but the state as a whole."

"I represent an entire generation of young people who have been unrepresented or under-represented in our government," Vogel said.

Both young Democrats are behind the Speaker's agenda, and they have got priorities of their own.

"I'm excited to vote to codify abortion rights into the Maryland Constitution," Vogel said. He also said he wants to see the state take action on gun violence.

Long wants to focus on small business and infrastructure issues.

"I want to help dignify small businesses and help rural Maryland," he said. "We have a very vast transportation issue right now. Our infrastructure system is broken."

In the town that spends the taxpayers' money, both delegates know that talk is cheap, and now it's time to roll up their sleeves.

"To be honest with you, I'm ready to get past the pomp and circumstance and get to work," Vogel said.