DC firefighter killed in shooting

Carl Braxton, 30, was a eight-year veteran of the department. He is survived by two sons.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — An eight-year veteran of the DC Fire Department is dead following a shooting in Charles County early Monday morning. Police are still investigating exactly what happened.

Charles County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Sedgemore Place in Bryan's Road, Maryland, around 3:20 a.m. Responding deputies found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and later died at the hospital.

Vito Maggiolo, a public information officer for DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services, has identified the man killed as 30-year-old Carl Braxton. Braxton was a member of engine company 22 in Shepherd Park. He joined the department as part of Cadet Class 17 and graduated in April 2015.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. Charles County detectives have not yet released any details regarding the shooting.

DC Fire and EMS offered condolences to Braxton's family. Members of the department impacted by the loss are being provided assistance from the DC Fire Department's Peer Support Team.