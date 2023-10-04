Maryland lawmakers pass new gun restrictions, recreational pot rules, other bills in 11th-hour session

Monday was a busy final day for Maryland's General Assembly with lawmakers taking on some big issues from recreational marijuana to abortion rights to gun control.

Here are the topics the legislature tackled:

Gun regulations

Late Monday night, Democrats - who are in the majority - were able to push through new gun laws before their midnight deadline to adjourn. But not without a lot of back and forth with Republicans who say the bills are infringements on the Second Amendment.

One of the more hotly debated bills that passed makes it illegal to carry a concealed handgun in certain "sensitive areas" like school playgrounds, polling places, or hospitals.

Lawmakers also tightened gun storage laws meant to prevent minors from getting their hands on guns.

And, they made certain form of probations, like that for violating a protection order, grounds for preventing someone from possessing a regulated firearm or getting wear and carry permit.

Democrat Gov. Wes Moore has said he will sign these gun bills. Republicans argued some of the bills may not stand up to court challenges.

Recreational marijuana

Voters passed recreational pot last November which goes into effect July 1. Lawmakers wanted to establish the rules for a legal market before then.

New legislation says medical marijuana companies can pay a fee to convert their license to a recreational business. And it's not cheap.

Based on last year's sales, that fee could be anywhere from $100,000 to $2 million for the right to sell recreational cannibals.

Lawmakers also created a process for "social equity" applicants to get in on this billion-dollar industry. And 35% of state revenue from pot sales will go to help communities disproportionately affected by the war on drugs.

Abortion rights

Democrats passed multiple bills on abortion access in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In November of 2024, Maryland voters will decide whether to make the right to an abortion part of the state Constitution.

And lawmakers are sending Gov. Moore a series of bills that will prevent antiabortion laws in other states from affecting patients and providers in Maryland.

For instance, Maryland will not cooperate with other states investigating people who travel to Maryland for abortions.

Failed to pass

Montgomery Del. Lorig Charkoudian was pushing for stricter fire safety requirements for high rise apartments after the deadly Silver Spring apartment fire earlier this year. That failed, but the Democrats Chief of Staff tells WUSA9 she plans to try again next session.

And several local lawmakers wanted to expand free breakfast and lunch to all school kids regardless of need - that too failed.