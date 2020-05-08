Police: Body found near Rock Creek identified as Frederick woman, detectives investigating as homicide

37-year-old Kelly Meadows Serra was found near Rock Creek off Waverly Drive. Frederick County is now investigating her death as a homicide.

A body found near Rock Creekand Waverly Drive on July 29 has since been identified as a 37-year-old Frederick woman, police confirmed.

A Frederick Co. police officer was patrolling the first block of Waverley Drive on foot around 8:30 a.m. when he found the body near a wooded area of Rock Creek, police said.

The woman has since been identified as Frederick resident Kelly Meadows Serra.

Now, the county's medical examiner is ruling Serra's death as a homicide. Investigators with Frederick County Police are opening an investigation into Serra's death, which they believe is in an isolated incident.

According to a memorial page set up by her family, Kelly was a creative person and a "kind soul and would often give anything she owned to anyone she thought in need."

Her family described her as a free spirit who could light up a room with her humor and laughter, and who loved being a mom to her two children, Peter Vincent Serra IV and Parker Andrew Cubley.