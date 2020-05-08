Police: Body found near Rock Creek identified as Frederick woman, detectives investigating as homicide

A body found near Rock Creekand Waverly Drive on July 29 has since been identified as a 37-year-old Frederick woman, police confirmed.
A Frederick Co. police officer was patrolling the first block of Waverley Drive on foot around 8:30 a.m. when he found the body near a wooded area of Rock Creek, police said.
The woman has since been identified as Frederick resident Kelly Meadows Serra.
Now, the county's medical examiner is ruling Serra's death as a homicide. Investigators with Frederick County Police are opening an investigation into Serra's death, which they believe is in an isolated incident.
According to a memorial page set up by her family, Kelly was a creative person and a "kind soul and would often give anything she owned to anyone she thought in need."
Her family described her as a free spirit who could light up a room with her humor and laughter, and who loved being a mom to her two children, Peter Vincent Serra IV and Parker Andrew Cubley.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have any information on the case or on Kelly to contact the Frederick County Police Department at 301-600-2102. The primary investigator, Detective Wolfe, can also be reached at 240-549-4450.
