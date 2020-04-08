3 bodies recovered from Potomac, Anacostia Rivers

Police have not yet identified the three bodies. Rescue squads have been looking for three men that went missing Sunday, while on a boat on the Potomac River.

WASHINGTON — DC Police said Tuesday that they recovered three bodies from the Potomac River and Anacostia River within 24 hours.

MPD’s Harbor Patrol Unit pulled a body from the Potomac River near the Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) shoreline Monday afternoon.

Early Tuesday morning, a second body was recovered from the Potomac River near the Alexandria Waterfront; Alexandria Fire Boat assisted with that recovery.

A third body was found shortly after noon in the Anacostia River along the JBAB shoreline.

Police have not yet identified the three bodies.

#NEW - Three bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River.



Police have NOT said if it’s the three men who went missing in the Potomac River last weekend. @wusa9 https://t.co/6sZ9ATAP8v — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) August 4, 2020

Rescue squads have been looking for three men that went missing late Sunday afternoon, while on a boat on the Potomac River, police said. MPD is not yet drawing a connection between the three recovered bodies and the three missing men.

Coast Guard Sector Maryland-NCR, D.C. emergency crews, and partnering agencies have been looking for the boaters near JBAB since around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The men were last seen in 2800 block of Robbins Road Southwest, police said.

The Coast Guard has used both aviation and surface units to look along the Potomac River and Washington Channel from JBAB to South Capitol Street, officials said.

The men fell from a boat into the river and did not resurface, D.C. police said. They were not wearing lifejackets.

Police have identified the missing men as 26-year-old Mustafa Haidar, 28-year-old Ahmad “Johnny” Noory and 23-year-old Omid Rabani.