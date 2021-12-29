Maryland emergency rooms becoming overwhelmed, health authorities warn

“Yesterday we surpassed 2,000 COVID inpatients in Maryland hospitals," reported Maryland Hospital Association President Bob Atlas.

LANHAM, Md. — County health authorities in Maryland are now reporting the biggest spike in hospitalizations since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are making urgent appeals to avoid emergency rooms for relatively minor complaints.

Maryland’s Hospital Association issued an urgent appeal to Governor Larry Hogan for a limited public health emergency declaration.

“Yesterday we surpassed 2,000 COVID inpatients in Maryland hospitals," reported Maryland Hospital Association President Bob Atlas. "That's the highest number we've had since the start of the pandemic.”

Atlas reported that four Maryland Hospitals are operating under "crisis standards" according to the state's Hospital Association.

“Our staffs are depleted both in terms of actual numbers of people who are available to care for people in the hospital as well as just their energy level," Atlas added. “The majority about three-quarters of our patients in hospitals right now with COVID are unvaccinated. So we have that fraction of our population that is not vaccinated and they are the most vulnerable.”

In a statement, Governor Larry Hogan said Maryland National Guard soldiers will be deployed to assist with testing while financial aid is being directed to hospitals.

Prince George’s County’s Public Health officer Dr. Ernest Carter described the number of new COVID cases as "astronomical", which he said has resulted in a high number of hospitalizations despite good vaccination rates.

As we’ve been projecting, our statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations have now surpassed 2,000—a surge driven primarily by unvaccinated patients. It cannot be stressed enough that getting vaccinated and boosted are your strongest possible defenses against this virus and its variants. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) December 29, 2021

Carter is imploring residents in the region to avoid going to emergency rooms in search of COVID testing or for relatively minor issues that could be handled at an urgent care facility or even a retail pharmacy.

“Our emergency rooms are really becoming overwhelmed," Carter said.

“The emergency rooms are critical for getting people who really need that help not just COVID but people who have other illnesses who need urgent leave to be seen in the emergency room and to be admitted," Carter explained. "These numbers are not going to go down anytime soon. They're going to go up. So please, we're just asking the public not to overwhelm our emergency rooms in the region."

In Montgomery County Maryland, County Executive Marc Elrich echoed the concerns by asking residents to avoid emergency room visits for all but the most serious health issues.

The recent surge in cases has affected everyone including our front-line first responders and those critical to our public’s health and safety. The steps @mcfrs is taking will enable extra personnel to fill critical gaps elsewhere without completely removing service. https://t.co/MMWR0W876I — County Exec Marc Elrich (@MontCoExec) December 29, 2021