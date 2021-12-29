Fairfax Co. Schools makes COVID-19 testing available ahead of return to school

Fairfax County Public Schools announced its return to school plan in a letter to parents.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Schools in Fairfax County will remain open and in-person following the winter break, school officials said Wednesday.

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will offer diagnostic COVID-19 testing on Thursday, December 30, and Friday, December 31, for students in preparation for their return to classrooms on January 3.

The school district made the announcement in a letter to parents on Wednesday. The testing is available to symptomatic students and staff who want to check their status before returning to school. Scheduled appointments will not be available; however, you must register for an account in advance to be eligible for testing, FCPS said in the letter. Students may access the Gatehouse Administration Center drive-through clinic from noon - 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, and Friday, December 31.

"As we continue to live through this ever-changing pandemic, we are committed to keeping our schools safe and open for in-person instruction," the letter said.

In addition to the testing opportunity, FCPS announced more updates to its return to class plan.

Optional screening testing for COVID-19 will resume once schools reopen. The optional screening testing will soon expand to include vaccinated students, with parent/guardian permission, the letter said. It did not offer further details about when the expansion would take place.

Fairfax County Public Schools has also been accepted for a Test to Stay pilot program run by the Virginia Department of Health.

The Test to Stay program, which is scheduled to begin in January, would allow students who were in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case to "test out" of quarantine.

Under the pilot program, rather than immediately removing close contacts from the classroom, the student would take a COVID-19 test. If the test came back negative, the student would continue coming to class.

In the letter to parents, FCPS also said that schools will continue to have students quarantine for 10 days, despite a recent change announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shorting the quarantine time. "We are working with the Fairfax County Health Department to determine how this impacts schools," the letter said.

As for athletic programs, school officials say athletic practices and events will continue, following our existing vaccination and testing requirements. "Please be aware that individual teams or events may need to be paused for the safety of all participants," the letter said.

FCPS said the goal is to keep schools open and in person despite the omicron variant causing an increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide.