These DMV schools have returned to virtual learning amid COVID case surge

Here is a breakdown of what schools or districts have decided to return to virtual learning.

WASHINGTON — As COVID cases are rising, many public schools around the DMV have decided to shift students back to virtual learning ahead of the holiday break. 

Here is a breakdown of what schools or districts have decided to return to virtual learning:

D.C.

McKinley Technology High School

  • Announced: Dec. 19
  • Beginning: Dec. 20
  • Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Turner Elementary School  

  • Announced: Dec. 19
  • Beginning: Dec. 20
  • Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2) 

Bard High School Early College DC

  • Announced: Dec. 19
  • Beginning: Dec. 20
  • Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Beers Elementary

  • Announced:  Dec. 20
  • Beginning: Dec. 21
  • Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Boone Elementary

  • Announced:  Dec. 20
  • Beginning: Dec. 21
  • Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Miner Elementary

  • Announced:  Dec. 20
  • Beginning: Dec. 21
  • Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Stuart-Hobson Middle 

  • Announced:  Dec. 20
  • Beginning: Dec. 21
  • Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Takoma Elementary

  • Announced:  Dec. 20
  • Beginning: Dec. 21
  • Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Maryland

All Prince George's County Public Schools

  • Announced: Dec. 15
  • Beginning: Dec. 20
  • Ending: Jan. 18 (PGCPS students are on winter break Dec. 23-Jan. 2)
  • Exceptions: Students in the K-6 Virtual Learning Program won't return to classrooms until Jan. 31. 

St. Charles High School

  • Announced: Dec. 19
  • Beginning: Dec. 20
  • Ending: Jan. 3 (CCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2) 

Westlake High School

  • Announced: Dec. 19
  • Beginning: Dec. 20
  • Ending: Jan. 3 (CCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Virginia

As of 12/20, there have been no reported Virginia public schools returning to virtual learning. 

This list will be updated as more details become available.

