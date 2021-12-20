These DMV schools have returned to virtual learning amid COVID case surge

Here is a breakdown of what schools or districts have decided to return to virtual learning.

WASHINGTON — As COVID cases are rising, many public schools around the DMV have decided to shift students back to virtual learning ahead of the holiday break.

Here is a breakdown of what schools or districts have decided to return to virtual learning:

D.C.

McKinley Technology High School

Announced: Dec. 19

Beginning: Dec. 20

Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Turner Elementary School

Announced: Dec. 19

Beginning: Dec. 20

Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Bard High School Early College DC

Announced: Dec. 19

Beginning: Dec. 20

Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Beers Elementary

Announced: Dec. 20

Beginning: Dec. 21

Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Boone Elementary

Announced: Dec. 20

Beginning: Dec. 21

Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Miner Elementary

Announced: Dec. 20

Beginning: Dec. 21

Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Stuart-Hobson Middle

Announced: Dec. 20

Beginning: Dec. 21

Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Takoma Elementary

Announced: Dec. 20

Beginning: Dec. 21

Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Maryland

All Prince George's County Public Schools

Announced: Dec. 15

Beginning: Dec. 20

Ending: Jan. 18 (PGCPS students are on winter break Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Exceptions: Students in the K-6 Virtual Learning Program won't return to classrooms until Jan. 31.

St. Charles High School

Announced: Dec. 19

Beginning: Dec. 20

Ending: Jan. 3 (CCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Westlake High School

Announced: Dec. 19

Beginning: Dec. 20

Ending: Jan. 3 (CCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)

Virginia

As of 12/20, there have been no reported Virginia public schools returning to virtual learning.