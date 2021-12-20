These DMV schools have returned to virtual learning amid COVID case surge

WASHINGTON — As COVID cases are rising, many public schools around the DMV have decided to shift students back to virtual learning ahead of the holiday break.
Here is a breakdown of what schools or districts have decided to return to virtual learning:
D.C.
McKinley Technology High School
- Announced: Dec. 19
- Beginning: Dec. 20
- Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)
Turner Elementary School
- Announced: Dec. 19
- Beginning: Dec. 20
- Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)
Bard High School Early College DC
- Announced: Dec. 19
- Beginning: Dec. 20
- Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)
Beers Elementary
- Announced: Dec. 20
- Beginning: Dec. 21
- Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)
Boone Elementary
- Announced: Dec. 20
- Beginning: Dec. 21
- Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)
Miner Elementary
- Announced: Dec. 20
- Beginning: Dec. 21
- Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)
Stuart-Hobson Middle
- Announced: Dec. 20
- Beginning: Dec. 21
- Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)
Takoma Elementary
- Announced: Dec. 20
- Beginning: Dec. 21
- Ending: Jan. 3 (DCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)
Maryland
All Prince George's County Public Schools
- Announced: Dec. 15
- Beginning: Dec. 20
- Ending: Jan. 18 (PGCPS students are on winter break Dec. 23-Jan. 2)
- Exceptions: Students in the K-6 Virtual Learning Program won't return to classrooms until Jan. 31.
St. Charles High School
- Announced: Dec. 19
- Beginning: Dec. 20
- Ending: Jan. 3 (CCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)
Westlake High School
- Announced: Dec. 19
- Beginning: Dec. 20
- Ending: Jan. 3 (CCPS students are on winter break (Dec. 23-Jan. 2)
Virginia
As of 12/20, there have been no reported Virginia public schools returning to virtual learning.
This list will be updated as more details become available.
