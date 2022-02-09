'These individuals are dangerous' | 15, 16, 17-year-olds charged after attempted armed robbery near Bowie Health Center

The 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds have been charged as adults due to the severity of the crime, police said.

BOWIE, Md. — A group of four teens has been arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to rob a victim just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Bowie police said they were called to the 14900 block of Health Center Drive for reports of gunshots and a robbery, which is near the Bowie Health Center.

According to police, the victim was approached by four suspects who had handguns. The victim then took out his own handgun, which police believe they did in self-defense. The victim ended up shooting one suspect

The group then fled the scene, according to police. Police found the 15-year-old suspect nearby and the 17-year-old suspect was identified after turning himself in for treatment of his gunshot wound.

The other two teens were found after crashing a car that police said was reported stolen in Virginia. Prince George's police found the car, the teens and two firearms after the incident in Glendale.

In total, police have now arrested and charged a 15 and 16-year-old, of Hyattsville and Upper Marlboro, as well as two 17-year-olds from Hyattsville and Bladensburg. The three oldest teens have been charged as adults.

Bowie Police Chief John Nesky held a news conference Wednesday to confirm the details.

"These individuals are dangerous people. That's evident by their actions last night," Nesky said in the conference in response to a question from WUSA9's Scott Broom. "I believe that this is probably part of a larger trend we are seeing in the area and around the region, especially as it pertains to juvenile crime . . . If you don't have those supports systems, if you don't have any other kinds of guardrails or systems, you're going to get these kinds of actions."