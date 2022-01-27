x
Crime

Police arrest 3 teens in daylight shootout in Northeast

The suspects are 13, 14 and 15 years old, according to police.

WASHINGTON — Three teenagers have been arrested and charged after a shootout in Northeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. 

The suspects are 13, 14 and 15 years old. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of New York and Florida Avenues in Northeast D.C. Police say at least two of the teenagers were firing at each other. 

The shooting was brought to an end when an officer intervened. No one was hurt. 

All three of the boys were arrested and officers on scene recovered three guns. 

Last year, in an effort to curb gun violence and get illegal firearms off the streets of D.C., Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee III, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the ATF announced a new initiative that would offer tipsters money for information that leads to an arrest and seizure of an illegal gun.   

People are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the tip, plus an additional reward of up to $5,000 from the ATF if the weapon is a "ghost gun" and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device.  

