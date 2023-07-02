Person, 2 dogs killed in carjacking spree between Maryland and DC

The suspect engaged with an officer from the Capital Heights Police Department in a gunfire exchange, however, officials say neither person was struck.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — In a case that spans multiple jurisdictions and police departments, A person and two dogs are dead after a suspect attempted multiple carjackings between Maryland and D.C. on Sunday.

The Prince George's County Police Department responded to Addison Road in Rolling Ridge around 12:12 p.m. for a report of a carjacking. Officers say the suspect then fled to the 8400 block of Central Avenue and attempted to carjack another victim. The victim tried to flee the scene and the suspect fired several gunshots, killing the victim, according to officials.

The suspect immediately carjacked another car in the 8400 block of Central Ave and fled the scene, police say. Inside the car were three dogs and the suspect shot and killed two of the dogs in the car, according to officials.

Police made a pursuit into D.C. where the car eventually stopped at 52nd and Sheriff Road. The suspect then allegedly attempted to carjack another car. The suspect engaged with an officer from the Capital Heights Police Department in a gunfire exchange, however, officials say neither person was struck.

The investigation of the shooting between the officer and the suspect will be handled by the Metropolitan Police Department, officials say.