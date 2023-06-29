Deadly crash following police pursuit in Charles Co. under investigation

At 2 p.m., the Charles County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a possible carjacking and assault.

WALDORF, Md. — A man is dead after police say he crashed the car he stole while fleeing from officers on Thursday.

At 2 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf for reports of a woman being assaulted by a man in a parking lot and a possible carjacking.

Police say the man was not known to the victim in this case. He left the scene after stealing the woman's car.

The first officer on scene spotted the woman's car being driven out of the parking lot and attempted to stop it, but the suspect continued to flee.

This is when a short police pursuit ensued.

While fleeing south on Mattawoman-Beantown Road, police claim the man lost control of the car, struck a grass median, crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with a dump truck.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators say the dump truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital following the incident for treatment. The woman who was assaulted was taken to a local hospital also with minor injuries. No officers were injured.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division at 410-576-7070.