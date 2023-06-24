Rideshare driver carjacked in Southeast DC, suspects wanted

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying and locating suspects involved in an armed carjacking in Southeast D.C. on Thursday.

At 5:29 p.m., police say the victim, who is a rideshare driver, was picking up a passenger in the 2700 block of 31st Street, Southeast, when suspects left an awaiting vehicle and approached the victim with guns in hand.

Investigators say the suspects took the victim's property and car before fleeing the scene in the stolen vehicle.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone with more information on the identities or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call 911 immediately.

