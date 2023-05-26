Man wanted for hitting police officer with car in Germantown grocery store parking lot

Detectives have released photos of the suspect in hopes of having the public's help identifying the man. He is wanted for first-degree assault on a police officer.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Montgomery County Police are searching for a man they say hit an officer with his car while trying to flee a crime scene in Germantown, Maryland.

Detectives have released photos of the suspect in hopes of having the public's help identifying the man. He is wanted for first-degree assault on a police officer.

The incident occurred on April 27 in the parking lot of a Wegmans on Seneca Meadows Parkway in Germantown

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the Wegmans for a report of a theft in progress.

An investigation by detectives revealed that the suspect had entered the store, placed merchandise in a cart and left the store without paying.

The suspect then walked across the street to a parking garage where officers approached him.

Police say the suspect quickly ran toward his vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect from getting in his car, but were unsuccessful.

The suspect got into his car and drove away. Police said he struck an officer with the driver side of the car.

Police followed the suspect's vehicle but lost sight of it on I-270 South.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives describe the suspect as a 5-foot-10, 200 pound man with dark hair and a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a white/black baseball cap, a black t-shirt with a white Air Jordan logo on the left side of the chest, red shorts and red/white shoes.

Detectives have determined that this suspect has also stolen merchandise from several Home Depot stores in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this crime or the suspect involved to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.