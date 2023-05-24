Police search for 15-year-old attempted murder suspect

"Baby K" is charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and additional charges.

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 15-year-old boy who is wanted on charges of the attempted murder of a middle schooler on a school bus earlier this month.

The Prince George's County Police Department is teaming up with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) to search for a teenage suspect who goes by the nickname "Baby K."

On May 1, three teen boys pushed their way past a Prince George’s County school bus driver and aide in Oxon Hill and tried to shoot a middle school student in the head, but the gun misfired.

Video of the attack shows a teenage attacker holding a gun to the victim’s head and chest while his two accomplices hold the victim down. All three teens then beat the victim and fled.

More than three weeks later, a 14-year-old girl was arrested for planning the "hit-squad" attack. The eighth-grader is accused of texting the boys moments before the attack to let them know the victim was on the bus. Officials believe the attack stemmed from a dispute.

Two of the teenage boys have been arrested but the third, who acted as the gunman, has not been found. Police say that suspect was later identified as "Baby K."

"Baby K" will face charges as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and additional charges.

The Prince George's County Police Department and CARFTF are offering a $12,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment of "Baby K."