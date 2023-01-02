Police investigate homicide after finding dead body inside Montgomery Co. home

While a suspect is in custody, there is no word on how the woman may have died at this time.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead inside a Montgomery County home early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), officers arrived at the home in the 8800 block of Laner Drive for a welfare check around 3 a.m.

Once inside, officers discovered the body of an unidentified woman.

There is no word on how investigators believe the woman died at this time. The woman's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy which will determine the cause and manner of death.

MCPD reports a suspect is in custody. Investigators have not released any information regarding the suspect's identity or how they are connected to the woman at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call MCPD at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.