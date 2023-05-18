'What the hell? Little kids!' | Video captures arrest of 4 juveniles, 1 adult outside Shops At Iverson

The group of five, arrested outside of the Shops At Iverson, are suspected of committing multiple carjacking and robbery offenses in D.C.

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — New video being shared on Facebook shows police arresting five people, including several young people, in a dramatic scene Wednesday morning outside of a Hillcrest Heights shopping mall.

Prince George's County Police told WUSA9 that four juveniles and one adult were arrested at the Shops At Iverson.

"What the hell?" Darryl Hairston can be heard saying in the backgrund of the video. Little kids!

DC Police said that the group was suspected in multiple carjacking and robbery offenses in the city. As of Thursday evening, police could not share details of the charges or the suspects' identities or ages.

“Man, it was a lot," Hairston said of the police response. "They came in 20 deep and a helicopter.”

Hairston said that the driver, who looked like a young teen, drove into multiple vehicles, before he was pulled out of the vehicle by law enforcement.

"He didn’t look like he was more than 12 years old,” Hairston said.

The response on social media was one of shock, with messages like 'shouldn't they be in school,' and 'this don't make no sense.' Hairston said the ultimate responsibility is on the parents.

"If it isn’t the parents, than who is it,” Hairston asked.

The incident struck a nerve for Hairston, who has been on a mission to help young people since he was struck by tragedy in 2016. His then-20-year-old son Darryl Allen Hairston II was shot and killed at a wing shop in Camp Springs Maryland on May 4, 2016. He said his son was not the target.

"I miss him," he said. "I can’t hear his voice no more. He’s not walking around in my house no more. I didn’t get no grandkids by him. And every day somebody’s child is out here taking someone else’s.”

Since his son’s passing, Hairston has turned to activism. He started a foundation in his son’s name to help curb youth violence.

More information on the Darryl Hairston II Crime Victims Foundation can be found here. He hopes the teens in the Facebook video get the help they need.