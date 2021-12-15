Man shot multiple times in Suitland dies

Detectives believe the shooting may have been targeted.

SUITLAND, Md. — A man is dead after he was found shot multiple times in Suitland Wednesday morning, according to Prince George's County Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Darel Drive just before 9 a.m. for the reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the shooting may have been targeted. They are still working to determine a motive and a potential suspect or suspects in this case.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app.