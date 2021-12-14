Man dead after shooting in Northeast DC; police investigating

When officers arrived in the area, they found an unresponsive man who was not breathing.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Northeast D.C. Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.

Police said they received a call reporting shots fired in the area of 61st Street and East Capitol Street around 6:53 a.m.

When officers arrived in the area, they found an unresponsive man, later identified as 44-year-old Jacques Russ, who was not breathing. Russ was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the department's homicide investigators were called to the scene. So far, they have no information on possible suspects or motives in the shooting.

The area of 61st Street was blocked between East Capitol Street and Banks Place while officers conduct the investigation. The road has since reopened.