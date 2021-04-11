Driver shot, carjacked in Southeast DC; police investigating

The incident happened on the 3000 block of Stanton Road in Southeast, police say. The driver said he picked up a passenger who then shot him.

WASHINGTON — A driver was shot and forced out of his vehicle after he picked up a passenger in Prince George's County, according to D.C. Police.

While it was initially reported that the driver was working on the Lyft rideshare platform, the company said he had not actually been an active Lyft driver since March 2020.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Stanton Road in Southeast, police said.

According to the police report, the driver told police that he picked up a rider in Prince George's County and the passenger told him to drive to the 1400 block of Bruce Place in Southeast. When the driver arrived at the location, he said the passenger pulled out a gun and shot him in the shoulder.

Police said the passenger forced the driver out of the car and fled with the vehicle.

The rideshare driver walked toward the 3000 block of Stanton Road and called police, the report says.

The police report states that the driver was a Lyft rideshare driver, but a statement from Lyft said the driver had not been active on the platform since March 2020.

A statement from Lyft said:

"The driver last gave a ride on the Lyft platform in March 2020, and as of last month, this individual no longer had access to the Lyft platform. Therefore, this did not take place on the Lyft platform."

At this time, police are searching for a suspect in this case. They have released little information on the suspect's description and are asking the public to not take action and to call 9-1-1 if they spot the alleged suspect. The stolen vehicle was a Black/Blue 4-door Volkswagen Jetta.

The police report states the suspect fled with the driver's wallet, which had credit cards, a driver's license, social security card, and a green card in it. There was also a phone left in the vehicle.

Alert: Shooting Investigation at 0029 hours in the 3000 block of Stanton Road SE. Lookout for a B/M light complexion.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT #I20210645456///12217 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 15, 2021