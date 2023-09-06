Man shot in Montgomery County, Maryland

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Germantown Friday night.
According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road for reports of a shooting.
Investigators say a man was killed in the shooting. Police have not released his identity at this time. Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
There is no word on any suspect description.
Police have not released any information regarding a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
"MCP 5th District officers are on scene of a shooting in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown," the police department said in a tweet Friday night. "More information will be released when it is available."
The lawyer for the mortician accused of shooting up a 10-year-old’s funeral claimed Friday that he acted in self-defense. Police blame a long-running feud between rival funeral homes for Tuesday’s shooting at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland.
But a District Court judge in Upper Marlboro ordered Wilson Chavis held without bond, saying anyone who would take a gun to the burial of a child and open fire – twice – is clearly a danger to the community.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.