Man shot in Montgomery County, Maryland

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Germantown Friday night.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a man was killed in the shooting. Police have not released his identity at this time. Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

"MCP 5th District officers are on scene of a shooting in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown," the police department said in a tweet Friday night. "More information will be released when it is available."

