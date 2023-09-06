x
Maryland

Man shot in Montgomery County, Maryland

There is no word on any suspect description.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Germantown Friday night.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a man was killed in the shooting. Police have not released his identity at this time. Detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. 

"MCP 5th District officers are on scene of a shooting in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown," the police department said in a tweet Friday night. "More information will be released when it is available."

