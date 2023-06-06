Police: Pallbearer shot to death by man in charge of funeral for 10-year-old shooting victim

Wilson Chavis was preparing for the funeral of a 10-year-old girl killed on Mother's Day when he fatally shot a man who was a pallbearer at her funeral.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The owner of a funeral service company that was providing burial services for the family of a 10-year-old homicide victim from D.C. is now facing charges for shooting two people, killing one, at a Hillcrest Heights cemetery.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department's Homicide Unit, 48-year-old Wilson Chavis has been charged with first and second-degree murder, attempted first and second-degree murder, and related charges.

Officers were called to the Washington National Cemetery on Suitland Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found a man and a woman had been injured.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals where the man, later identified as 30-year-old Ronald Steven Banks, died from his injuries a short time later. The woman was treated for a graze wound.

Banks was reportedly a pallbearer at the funeral of Arianna Davis when he was killed.

Investigators claim Chavis was preparing for the funeral when he confronted two people at the service who are affiliated with another funeral company. There appears to be a history of long-standing business disputes between Chavis and the other company, according to police.

Several people attending the funeral reportedly became upset and confronted Chavis over his behavior. Police say that is when Chavis took out a gun and shot the two victims.

Following the shooting, Chavis reportedly drove away in his car and was taken into custody during a traffic stop a short time later.