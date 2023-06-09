Triple shooting leaves men hurt in Northeast DC

Police are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Northeast D.C. Three men were hospitalized as a result of the shooting Thursday night.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 1800 block of Kendall Street Northeast around 10:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found three men with gunshot wounds. All three were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Detectives investigating the case say the men who were shot are not bein cooperative. It's unclear what led up to the shooting as a result.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone who may have information regarding this shooting is asked to call DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

Additional information was not immediately available.