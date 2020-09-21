Man shot, killed in Laurel; police investigating

Police believe the incident was not a random crime.

LAUREL, Md. — A man was shot and killed in Laurel Monday morning, Prince George's County Police said.

The shooting happened on the 12000 block of Laurel Bowie Road around 6 a.m., police said. At the scene, officers found a man on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

Detectives were at the scene of the shooting working to identify and develop a potential suspect or suspects and the motive. At this time they do not have any further details in the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police ask anyone with information on the homicide to call 1-866-411-8477 or you can provide information at PGCrimesolvers.com.