1 dead after several shootings in DC overnight

Police say there were three shootings that happened overnight.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are investigating multiple shootings that happened in the city Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, including a homicide, police said.

A man was shot and killed in Northwest around 9:25 p.m., police said. Officers from the Third District heard gunshots on the 500 block of N Street when they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds near a car outside of apartments located in the 600 block.

Police said the Shotspotter registered the gunfire around the same time. 

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have no information on a possible suspect or suspects involved in this homicide.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Moments later, another shooting happened on the 800 block of 51st Street Southeast around 10:46 a.m., police said.

At this time there is no lookout for a potential suspect.

Then around 12:32 a.m. Wednesday, there was a shooting in the 4400 block of Benning Road in Northeast.

Police said they are searching for a suspect who was seen running east from the shooting scene. 

    

