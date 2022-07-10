Man shot at shopping center in Silver Spring

Rounds struck businesses and cars, according to Montgomery County Police. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A man is suffering from serious injuries after he was shot in a Silver Spring shopping center parking lot on Sunday.

Around 5:20 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the Briggs Chaney Market Place area in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive for the report of a shooting.

Once at the scene, officers found one man who had been shot in his upper body. He was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries," police told WUSA9.

Several businesses and cars were also struck in the gunfire, police confirmed. Officers are still searching for the suspect. They have not confirmed any details about the man shot.

Anyone with any information about the situation should reach out to Montgomery County Police. Click here for contact information.

Just days ago, in a separate incident, an 18-year-old was charged for shooting a man at a Woodbridge shopping center in June.

Police were called to the scene on June 14 for the report of the shooting that ultimately killed a 19-year-old.