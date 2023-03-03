Man shot and killed in Prince George's Co.

A call regarding the shooting in the 4600 block of Dallas Place came in at 9:50 p.m. Friday night.

MARLOW HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Marlow Heights, Maryland Friday night.

Around 9:50 p.m. on March 3, 2023, a call came into the Prince George's County Police Department regarding a shooting in the 4600 block of Dallas Place, just off St. Barnabas Road.

Once at the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Police have not said how or why the shooting occurred. Detectives are working to develop a motive and identify any suspects involved in this shooting.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to 911 or the Prince George's County Police Department at 301-516-9777.

