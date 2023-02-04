Child left home alone escapes house fire in Prince William County

Firefighters found the fire emerging from the roof to the rear of the single-family swelling, the Prince William County Fire Marshal's Office said.

MANASSAS, Va. — A child who was left home alone escaped without injuries Friday when a house caught fire in Manassas, Virginia.

Crews with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Gray Fox Trail, in the Lake Jackson Area of Manassas, just after 5 p.m.

A child was the only person in the residence when the fire was reported, officials said. The child was able to safely escape.

The fire was extinguished with extensive damage sustained to the residence, which was declared unsafe to occupy by the building official, said Matt Smolsky, the Assistant Chief of the Prince William County Fire Marshal's Office. No one was injured during this incident.

The Red Cross is assisting the four adults and one child who are now left without a home.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the incident.