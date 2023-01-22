2 dead, 3 firefighters injured while battling house fire in Temple Hills

Two people are dead, five people are injured including three firefighters after a fire broke out in Temple Hills, Maryland, officials said.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Two people are dead, and three firefighters are hurt after a house caught fire in Temple Hills, Maryland, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of Center Drive for people trapped inside the fire-engulfed home around 10 p.m., Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department said.

Two adults were found dead inside the home. Two other adults sustained injuries and are left without a home.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Photos taken during the time of the fire show black smoke pouring out of the windows and flames consuming the side of the house.

The home was a one-story single-family with a basement, PG Fire and EMS said.

The fire was put out about an hour later. Fire investigators are working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.