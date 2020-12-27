x
Maryland

Man found shot dead inside apartment in Takoma Park

Officers were called to an apartment at the 6800 block of Red Top Road around 11:00 p.m., police say.
TAKOMA PARK, Md. — A man was found shot to death inside of an apartment in Takoma Park Saturday evening, Prince George's County Police Department said.

Officers were called to an apartment at the 6800 block of Red Top Road around 11:00 p.m., police said. At the scene, officers located a man inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were at the scene as of Sunday morning working to determine possible suspect(s) and motive in this incident.

Police ask anyone with information on this homicide to contact authorities at 1-866-411-TIPS. 

