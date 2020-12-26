Charles County deputies: 13-year-old kills 17-year-old in Christmas shooting

Investigators are still working to determine how the teens got access to the gun.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Deputies with the Charles County Sheriff's Office say a 17-year-old boy was shot by a 13-year-old friend and died at the hospital Friday night.

Diane Richardson, Public Information Officer for the sheriff's office said in a release Saturday that officers responded to on Mattingly Avenue in Indian Head for the report of a shooting around 6:45 p.m.

Richardson said the initial investigation showed that 17-year-old Edwin Roberto Rivera Juarez was in the home with two other teenage relatives handling a gun. The gun went off in the hands of a 13-year-old, according to Richardson.

Jurarez was shot once in the upper body and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are still working to gather more information, including how the teens got access to the gun. They will review the case with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

The sheriff's office reminds gun owners to ensure their firearms are locked and secure at all times. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571.

Additional information was not immediately available as the investigation is ongoing.